When reasoning informally we do try to distinguish between correlation and causation.
This has to do with the basic relation between language and reality. In one view, reality is such that it can be perfectly described by an appropriate set of precise philosophical concepts. In the other view, this is impossible, and language is just a tool that the human mind has developed that can only imperfectly describe reality.
Russell was the twentieth century's leading advocate of the perfect language view. His student Wittgenstein started out there, but later changed to the latter view. And in fact, most of the major philosophers of the last hundred years or so have held the language-as-imperfect-tool view.
I am interested in this question partly because if you start with the perfect language view, then for political philosophy you end up with something like Plato's philosopher-king. On the other hand, the imperfect tool view leads to something more like liberal democracy. And indeed, I think it is not an accident that Pragmatism, an imperfect-tool philosophy, developed in the United States.
I may have misunderstood the article, but I'm a little surprised the author didn't write about Russell's inability to accept Gödel's Incompleteness proof. This made mathematics not fit in the "[it] is such that it can be perfectly described by an appropriate set of precise philosophical concepts". So I guess, if he held that philosophical opinion about reality, it would be hard to accept it about math.
"Socrates wants to cross a river and comes to a bridge guarded by Plato.
Plato: Socrates, if in the first proposition which you utter, you speak the truth, I will permit you to cross. But surely, if you speak falsely, I shall throw you into the water.
Socrates: You will throw me into the water."
