The Outer Limits of Reason: A look at paradoxes in language (nautil.us)
Before you even get to self-reference there are the https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paradoxes_of_material_implicat... : ~(A & ~B) is a very poor approximation of 'if A then B' once you leave the world of statements about mathematics. Graham Priest's /Introduction to Non-Classical Logic/ http://www.cambridge.org/ie/academic/subjects/philosophy/phi... is great (as is his lecturing on the subject: Priest really ought to do a MOOC...)


These paradoxes seem to be tied to not distinguishing between correlation and causation? True statements are perfectly correlated with all other true statements, and material implication doesn't distinguish between them even if they have different causes.

When reasoning informally we do try to distinguish between correlation and causation.


Here's a "LOGIC: A SHORT INTRODUCTION" video series by Priest: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVJ2vTa3CVnS8VVn20qOw...


Good article. I would just like to add that this whole question of linguistic paradoxes is important for a fundamental debate in Western philosophy.

This has to do with the basic relation between language and reality. In one view, reality is such that it can be perfectly described by an appropriate set of precise philosophical concepts. In the other view, this is impossible, and language is just a tool that the human mind has developed that can only imperfectly describe reality.

Russell was the twentieth century's leading advocate of the perfect language view. His student Wittgenstein started out there, but later changed to the latter view. And in fact, most of the major philosophers of the last hundred years or so have held the language-as-imperfect-tool view.

I am interested in this question partly because if you start with the perfect language view, then for political philosophy you end up with something like Plato's philosopher-king. On the other hand, the imperfect tool view leads to something more like liberal democracy. And indeed, I think it is not an accident that Pragmatism, an imperfect-tool philosophy, developed in the United States.


Good points.

I may have misunderstood the article, but I'm a little surprised the author didn't write about Russell's inability to accept Gödel's Incompleteness proof. This made mathematics not fit in the "[it] is such that it can be perfectly described by an appropriate set of precise philosophical concepts". So I guess, if he held that philosophical opinion about reality, it would be hard to accept it about math.


Haha, I wasn't aware of that story, and yes, it fits right in with what I'm saying.


I have always liked, "We have to believe in free will -- we have no other choice."


one of my favorite paradoxes is Buridan's Bridge [1]

"Socrates wants to cross a river and comes to a bridge guarded by Plato.

Plato: Socrates, if in the first proposition which you utter, you speak the truth, I will permit you to cross. But surely, if you speak falsely, I shall throw you into the water.

Socrates: You will throw me into the water."

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Buridan%27s_bridge


A "solution" to this paradox: Truth and falsehood only apply to past or on-going situations. No one can foretell he future, so the truth value of predictions is undefined


Is it me or is the solution not just letting Socrates cross and throwing him into the water?




