While logged into your 23andme account, open a new tab and type this URL https://codegen.eu It will ask permission to copy your raw data, and then identify a huge number of scientific papers that discuss your genes. You can filter it on terms like CRY1 or circadian to get a short list of papers that may be of interest.
Requires some smarts to figure out all the biomedical and genomics jargon but well worth it to understand your own genes better.
