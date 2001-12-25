|
|Ask HN: I'm inheriting an incompetent dev team. What the hell do I do?
|
17 points by throwaway2k17 204 days ago | hide | past | web | 26 comments | favorite
|So I recently accepted a team lead position with very small start up. The CTO is very competent, so I imagined his team was quite good as well. Long story short, it's very obvious that the CTO has been carrying the team this whole time. Worse, the CTO is leaving the company, so now I have to be the one that explains simple crap like Big O.
I don't feel right immediately leaving a new job, but I don't know how long I can surrounded by these guys without losing my mind.
1. They're motivated.
2. They're doing activities that lead to the right kind of learning.
So if you can teach well (or learn how to teach well) and they're motivated, this is a problem that will be solved in time.
The problem with a startup is that you're often on a tight deadline. The nice thing about a startup is that often software development's goal is learning (e.g. "are there any customers for this product?"), not building something that lasts, and so "quality" may not matter.
So it's very hard to say in the abstract without understanding the constraints you're under and the company goals.