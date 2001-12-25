So I recently accepted a team lead position with very small start up. The CTO is very competent, so I imagined his team was quite good as well. Long story short, it's very obvious that the CTO has been carrying the team this whole time. Worse, the CTO is leaving the company, so now I have to be the one that explains simple crap like Big O. I don't feel right immediately leaving a new job, but I don't know how long I can surrounded by these guys without losing my mind.