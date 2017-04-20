http://stroke.ahajournals.org/content/early/2017/04/20/STROK...
All source data precedes 2001, so I'm guessing that only aspartame and maybe Ace-K were included.
>> Pseudoscience is often characterized by the following: contradictory, exaggerated or unprovable claims; [...] and absence of systematic practices when developing theories.
Calling something 'diet' product is marketing. Replacing a product's sugar with fake-sugar and selling it for weight loss is a failure to consider the "systematic practices" of the body.
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/systematic
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pseudoscience
http://stroke.ahajournals.org/content/early/2017/04/20/STROK...
All source data precedes 2001, so I'm guessing that only aspartame and maybe Ace-K were included.