Diet soda consumption linked to stroke and dementia (cnn.com)
4 points by gnicholas 204 days ago



Abstract:

http://stroke.ahajournals.org/content/early/2017/04/20/STROK...

All source data precedes 2001, so I'm guessing that only aspartame and maybe Ace-K were included.


I have had no success getting my father to give up his 'diet' beverages. There's something about the simplistic pseudo-science of 'no calories' that is seductive.


What's pseudo-science about it?


From wikipedia's article on pseudoscience:

>> Pseudoscience is often characterized by the following: contradictory, exaggerated or unprovable claims; [...] and absence of systematic practices when developing theories.

Calling something 'diet' product is marketing. Replacing a product's sugar with fake-sugar and selling it for weight loss is a failure to consider the "systematic practices" of the body.

https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/systematic

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pseudoscience




