Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Go: package sqlite (godoc.org)
3 points by bootload 203 days ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite



For those who don't want to wait for this to be completed, there is already

https://github.com/mattn/go-sqlite3


source: https://twitter.com/bradfitz/status/855271867162083329




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: