Go: package sqlite
(
godoc.org
)
3 points
by
bootload
204 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
Safety1stClyde
204 days ago
For those who don't want to wait for this to be completed, there is already
https://github.com/mattn/go-sqlite3
bootload
204 days ago
source:
https://twitter.com/bradfitz/status/855271867162083329
