Only 4.77% of Indian engineering students can write correct logic
(
qz.com
)
3 points
by
dangjc
191 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
dangjc
191 days ago
Not sure what to make of the article. I can't find the original report, and it's not clear the conditions their system "Automata" is subjecting the students to. It would also be interesting how this varies across countries.
LyalinDotCom
191 days ago
this article is 10 words long and says nothing but some random survey, vote down
finid
191 days ago
10 words long? I counted 5 paragraphs with about 45 words each.
Search: