Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Only 4.77% of Indian engineering students can write correct logic (qz.com)
3 points by dangjc 190 days ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite



Not sure what to make of the article. I can't find the original report, and it's not clear the conditions their system "Automata" is subjecting the students to. It would also be interesting how this varies across countries.


this article is 10 words long and says nothing but some random survey, vote down


10 words long? I counted 5 paragraphs with about 45 words each.




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: