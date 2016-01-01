Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
I Tried to Virtually Stalk Mark Zuckerberg (2016)
(
medium.com
)
13 points
by
akras14
194 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
4 comments
|
favorite
tpetry
193 days ago
Story is from last year. Please add 2016 to the title.
akras14
193 days ago
I don't think I can anymore, sorry about that.
altano
193 days ago
Is that really necessary? Was 2016 that long ago?
Joe-Z
193 days ago
Well, it was posted on April 4th, so that's more than a year by now.
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: