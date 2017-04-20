Hacker News
A Map of Human History, Hidden in DNA
(
quantamagazine.org
)
2 points
by
ernesto95
199 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
a-smith
199 days ago
Actually and Factually there are blood tests now that can identify each of the many virus's a individual has been subjected to. Of those 40yrs and older Americans, many of those recorded would be those the USA Gov Bioweapons tests across many USA Metro areas would show up as well, confirming yes you were hit and infected by those USA Gov bioweapons tests that went on for nearly 20yrs subjecting all American citizens to various bioweapons sprays, cultures and virus's.
