NASA Live – Earth from Space Live Feed
(
youtube.com
)
2 points
by
sydney6
196 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
natch
195 days ago
Strange that it is showing a view looking back, and according to the legend of its current location, looking either front or back should both be nighttime, but we are seeing daytime. Edit: now the legend shows daytime, but we seem to have missed the whole sunrise thing.
tony-allan
195 days ago
Source
https://eol.jsc.nasa.gov/ESRS/HDEV/
