NASA Live – Earth from Space Live Feed (youtube.com)
2 points by sydney6 193 days ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite



Strange that it is showing a view looking back, and according to the legend of its current location, looking either front or back should both be nighttime, but we are seeing daytime. Edit: now the legend shows daytime, but we seem to have missed the whole sunrise thing.


Source https://eol.jsc.nasa.gov/ESRS/HDEV/




