Extension browser action popup abruptly resizes to initial render size (#457887)
chromium.org
1 point
by
0xCMP
175 days ago
0xCMP
175 days ago
Things like this are the most frustrating kinds of bugs. It's a simple problem with a complex cause and not a clear solution.
These little bugs are what I feel like make software so frustrating.
