The Lilium Jet – The world's first all-electric VTOL jet
sveme
171 days ago
sveme
171 days ago
I must admit I was extremely sceptical when I first heard about them, thought them way too ambitious, but getting an electric prototype that small to fly with vertical takeoff is pretty impressive.
(Disclaimer: not affiliated in any way, just living in the same city)
