The Lilium Jet – The world's first all-electric VTOL jet (youtube.com)
2 points by sveme 173 days ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite



I must admit I was extremely sceptical when I first heard about them, thought them way too ambitious, but getting an electric prototype that small to fly with vertical takeoff is pretty impressive.

(Disclaimer: not affiliated in any way, just living in the same city)




