Show HN: Pubcenter – a non-profit RSS archiving service (pub.center)
2 points by williamle8300 171 days ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite



Hi I built this and it's been archiving RSS feeds since last year. There's about 1700 feeds indexed, and 1.5 million articles cached. Thanks for checking it out!




