Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Jonathan Blow demos his game development tech: own programming language/compiler
(
eurogamer.net
)
19 points
by
kyberias
171 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
kyberias
171 days ago
It looks like a mixture of C++, Pascal, Haskell. Ugly to my taste. Reminds me of PHP and certain Operating system named after a building of worship.
Pica_soO
171 days ago
Well done.. i watched his language conception videos. He really thought this well through. Its not tailored to the task is made for - relatively quick writing highly performant game code.
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: