Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Jonathan Blow demos his game development tech: own programming language/compiler (eurogamer.net)
19 points by kyberias 172 days ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite



It looks like a mixture of C++, Pascal, Haskell. Ugly to my taste. Reminds me of PHP and certain Operating system named after a building of worship.


Well done.. i watched his language conception videos. He really thought this well through. Its not tailored to the task is made for - relatively quick writing highly performant game code.




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: