Nerd pyrotechnics: a behind-the-scenes peek at the making of Merriam-Webster
deerpig
168 days ago
I look foward to reding this. Writing dictionaries is the polar opposite of Silicon Valley startups. There is no fame (but there are heros) certainly no fortune and there is no exit. It is a relentless plodding process that often takes generations to complete a single edition. Another very good book which is well worth reading is Elisabeth Murray's 'Caught In The Web of Words' which is the story of James Murray and the making of the Oxford English Dictionary.
