Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: What doesn't slack have video calling and conferencing?
1 point by vsax 168 days ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite



Because that's not what they're focused on right now?


Fair enough. Just think its another value add considering their whole speel is around team collaboration.




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: