Ask HN: What doesn't slack have video calling and conferencing?
vsax
169 days ago
davelnewton
169 days ago
Because that's not what they're focused on right now?
vsax
168 days ago
Fair enough. Just think its another value add considering their whole speel is around team collaboration.
