Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Cool Virtual Reality Art Gallery
(
soul-reflection.com
)
4 points
by
floridasnatural
168 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
floridasnatural
168 days ago
I saw this art gallery about a book. It's pretty cool but what type of software is this? I want to do something different.
the youtube video
https://youtu.be/I8_4nTtjMbI
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
the youtube video https://youtu.be/I8_4nTtjMbI