"It's an extensible caching library that refreshes stale cache items asynchronously using a Celery or rq task. The key idea being that it's better to serve a stale item (and populate the cache asynchronously) than block the response process in order to populate the cache synchronously."
- edit: spelling
At a guesstimate 70% of Ansible tasks are common code yet are transferred to the controlled machine every single time.
I think such things abstracted out to a Python C&C system would be amazing myself.
http://pythonhosted.org/Pyro4/
There are other distributed options as well.
https://wiki.python.org/moin/DistributedProgramming