Ask HN: Vim users, what's your favourite colorscheme?

[1] https://github.com/morhetz/gruvbox
(edit: format)
Tempted to try https://draculatheme.com/
[1] https://github.com/nanotech/jellybeans.vim
[1] http://vimcolors.com/307/moria/dark
Preview: http://imgur.com/Pf3DPqS
https://github.com/dikiaap/minimalist
[1]: https://github.com/ajh17/Spacegray.vim
Since I use both editors numerous times throughout the day depending on what I'm doing it's very convenient having both look similar.
[1] https://github.com/rakr/vim-one
https://github.com/w0ng/vim-hybrid
But I switch frequently
[1] https://github.com/morhetz/gruvbox
(edit: format)