Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Vim users, what's your favourite colorscheme?
19 points by zabana 168 days ago | hide | past | web | 24 comments | favorite



I usually use Gruvbox [1]

[1] https://github.com/morhetz/gruvbox

(edit: format)


+1 for Gruvbox. The best I know for me.


wow that's a really sweet theme. Thanks!


I use paper theme https://github.com/NLKNguyen/papercolor-theme

Tempted to try https://draculatheme.com/


Dracula is where it's at. Totally recommend it.


jellybeans [1]

[1] https://github.com/nanotech/jellybeans.vim


I use moria [1] since forever.

[1] http://vimcolors.com/307/moria/dark


+1 for moria. I'm actually liking it !


Default light vim colorscheme with custom modifications in .vimrc. I want everything work out of box without modifications of terminal colours like in Solarized. But used jellybeans for long time before that.

Preview: http://imgur.com/Pf3DPqS


I use minimalist. This colorscheme is inspired by material theme from sublime text.

https://github.com/dikiaap/minimalist


I can't say what my favourite coloscheme is because I haven't used other coloscheme before. Currently, I use spacegray [1].

[1]: https://github.com/ajh17/Spacegray.vim


I use One Dark[1], since it's also my preferred color scheme on Atom.

Since I use both editors numerous times throughout the day depending on what I'm doing it's very convenient having both look similar.

[1] https://github.com/rakr/vim-one


Does anybody know how to get themes working properly in iTerm2 on a Mac? I've downloaded all kinds of themes and some look good, others look bad, but not one of them looks like it's "supposed" to look like from screenshots online.


Most of them need also same theme for terminal to work as expected.


I've used sourcerer for a while now. https://github.com/xero/sourcerer


I'm a big fan of Hybrid. I use the Vim plugin linked below:

https://github.com/w0ng/vim-hybrid


Lucius https://github.com/jonathanfilip/vim-lucius


My own, https://github.com/andreasvc/vim-256noir


I've always used Tomorrow Night and always will. The other ones try too hard and use strange colors I never see anywhere else (esp. solarized)


I use iTerm2's homebrew theme, because I like bright green text on black background, I feel the text is stunning and clear.


Black or white for bg, white or black for fg and gray for comments and strings.


Solarized Dark

But I switch frequently


+1 for Solarized Dark, light when sun hits my screen


Wombat




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: