Sounds like they're confusing mindfulness with meditation, I don't think the ways you can use your mind is accurately represented by either "mindfulness" or "meditation." If you want to describe something as complex as thought, a richer vocabulary should be used.
If meditation was as amazing and useful as I've heard, I would expect to see more greatness achieved by it's practitioners. Tibet should be WRECKING it.
I predict comments regarding the many great people who are great, and claim the usefulness of meditation. Remember that many of these people have other traits, like vegetarianism, follow Judaism, were born on Thursday's. For every great person that practices meditation, I can point to many more who do not.
Some people are productive through placebo, some in spite of things, and some because of things. Placebo, and in spite of are probably more common.
