Ask HN: How to actually “talk to your customers”?

|I find this thread https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14146850 very insightful and stressing some important common points in comments.
The most precious advice as I see is to “talk to your customers”.
How do I practically turn this advice into action?
Say, I have:
- an office with a computer and internet
- a map of the town and its suburbs I located in
- search engine to my service
- some details about the domain I’d like to work for
- zero contacts
Now, how do I actually talk to my potential customers? I can knock at doors of every office I find online and with a broad smile say a pitch then attack them with my questions? I don’t think it will work as I would like it to. More likely they will think I am trying to sell some bs and thus be quite skeptical and cold to me.
Should I try to approach bosses or common workers of companies?
Should I phone them, ask for an appointment, explain my goals and if they let me in, do the talk?
What is the right approach to talk to my potential customers?
Can you please share your experience and maybe books about how to do it properly?
Thanks!
People love to talk about themselves and their businesses. You will get a ton of positive response by picking up the phone (or sending emails) saying "I'm new to this sector and I've been learning everything I can online and through books and trade magazines. But I know I would learn more by talking to someone working in the field. Could I stop by Monday morning for 15 minutes and learn about your business. I'm interested in finding out how you came to even be in this business, what parts are enjoyable, and what parts are challenging. Thank you for your consideration."