Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Show HN: SOFY – North Korea Nuke Notifications
(
sofy.gg
)
2 points
by
_eht
168 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
_eht
168 days ago
Playing with an SMS API, one thing led to another.
Bots are watching 100+ sources (international and domestic).
bramm
168 days ago
What are your sources?
bramm
168 days ago
How often is it updated to make sure I'm getting REAL time info?
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
Bots are watching 100+ sources (international and domestic).