Show HN: SOFY – North Korea Nuke Notifications (sofy.gg)
2 points by _eht 168 days ago | 3 comments



Playing with an SMS API, one thing led to another.

Bots are watching 100+ sources (international and domestic).


What are your sources?


How often is it updated to make sure I'm getting REAL time info?




