Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
You can't parse [X]HTML with regex (stackoverflow.com)
2 points by xparadigm 168 days ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite



I've always loved that post but the truth is that while you can not parse [X]HTML with what I'll call a "regular expression", by which I mean the formal CS definition [1], you can with a suitable "regex", by which I mean what most folk mean by the term "regex".[2]

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Regular_expression#Formal_defi...

[2] PCRE engines support recursive matching etc. but perhaps the most illuminating example is regex in Perl 6 such as this JSON grammar (a Perl 6 grammar is a class containing Perl 6 named regexes): https://github.com/moritz/json/blob/master/lib/JSON/Tiny/Gra...




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: