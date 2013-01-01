Attracting and retaining high paying users

1. Low or inconsistent cash flow 2. Small margins and unpredictable profits 3. Low conversion and high marketing/advertising costs 4. Problems with acquiring and retaining talent 5. Access to growth capital

I'll share Part 1 today for the sake of breviity.

These entrepreneurs are consultants, professional services providers, tech startup founders and other high paid operators such as wealth managers and cosmetic surgeons.

In the last 5 years, multiple organizations have reported similar results that I nd fascinating. According to industry analyst Gartner, the size of the worldwide software industry in 2013 was US$407.3 billion and the IDC records “more than a quarter of the $3.8 trillion global IT market is in the United States.”

Financial information company SageWorks has a report on Forbes that shows that professional and service based businesses(many of them using the internet) are recording higher profits.

Despite real or perceived economic challenges, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics also reported that consulting(which is a $100 billion industry) is set to grow at least 70% by 2018.

Techcrunch also reported that Enterprise software spending is on an upward trajectory and is expected to reach $326 billion in a few months. This means entrepreneurs who identify themselves as consultants, advisors, professional services providers and owners of software businesses stand to get paid more and more.

