Can a Supercomputing Algorithm Kill Gerrymandering? (top500.org)
2 points by denzil_correa 168 days ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite



Maybe it can or maybe not it doesn't matter really. The point the people who are arranging gerrymandering are the same people who are gaining profit from it ... and the same who are constituting the law.




