Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Can a Supercomputing Algorithm Kill Gerrymandering?
(
top500.org
)
2 points
by
denzil_correa
168 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
titanfall
168 days ago
Maybe it can or maybe not it doesn't matter really. The point the people who are arranging gerrymandering are the same people who are gaining profit from it ... and the same who are constituting the law.
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: