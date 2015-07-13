my main issue with todo lists was that I forget to look at them. Once I'm at my desk I get my head stuck in work and forget to call dave or email chris or whatever. So I built a screensaver, set to 1 minute delay, which displays my todo list. It simply reads a text file from dropbox with some UTf8 icons at the start of each line.
Every time I go for tea or take a toilet break its the first thing I see when I get back. I wish I'd done it years ago
Heh, asking if the code is open source in this context feels like panhandling :)
UPDATE: Here it is!
https://github.com/roryok/todoscreensaver
(uses WPF/.NET, GPL, based on a WaveSimScreensaver source by Sean Sexton)
Planning a few updates already, mostly just extra settings (change font size, theme etc)
EDIT: found this blog entry on creating OSX screensavers in Swift if anyone wants to give it a go
https://whichline.wordpress.com/2015/07/13/os-x-screensaver-...
None as good as Lanes though, https://lanes.io. Obviously ;)
Hard to verify for me as long as the linked page doesn't work in mobile Firefox ; )
Edit: Actually the UI color was set white on white background and didn't show up. No idea why it was set that way. Quite a dangerous settings.
Screenshot: http://i.imgur.com/c6XTwLV.png
Thanks.
Only allowing one friend seems a bit odd. A social feature without a proper social group. Although I can't see myself using this anyway so I'm not too worried.
I really like the idea of detailed insights and the goals, but these both make sense as paid features. They're the things that would make me pay if they could be proven to be useful, although I'm a sucker for statistics.
On a slightly unrelated note, it would be nice if we could click outside of a modal and have it disappear, rather than having to click X, like many other systems do.
Lanes looks really pretty, I love the design of the timer tab, and I'd really like to start using it. I've just followed you on twitter for any updates.
The cap on social features is a temp step while I design the process flow, so won't be around for long.
Let me have a think about recurring tasks. Catch me via Twitter or in-app chat if you don't see any move on this in the next week. Cheers.
One last thing, don't suppose you have an api? I'd really like to display my next task on my desktop status bar.
"Hey undefined. Lanes has been updated. See what's new:"
love this kind of shit haha
A. Are you sure your name is not undefined?
B. Perhaps you can change your name to undefined to fix this issue.
:P I'll get on this.
I use OneNote and just add things everywhere I feel like it. Different folders, pages and scattered across a single page. Full freedom, instead of a simple list.
Christian is an EIR - https://www.linkedin.com/in/christianreber/
The rest of the accompli and sunrise teams are around, too.
That's not quite true. Microsoft To-Do doesn't implement nearly the same set of features than Wunderlist does.
Not that those are poor or anything, org-mode is probably the richest tool around, just that I lose out on a lot of nice UI to get it.
* Text entry should be free form. I want to scribble a note to myself, or mumble something into my phone as it crosses my mind - I'm ADD, any step, however minute, between the thought crossing my mind and being recorded risks it being lost forever.
* Repeated tasks should be noticed and auto entered (always go food shopping, and do laundry on Sunday?)
* Tasks should be grouped automatically. Lots of "buy this" or "pick up that" and "meet there" can be organized pretty easily.
* Things to remember are different from tasks. I have to go food shopping - that's a task. Each item in that shopping list isn't a separate task.
* Tasks don't live by themselves. Phone numbers, email addresses, directions, instructions all need to be recorded, used and not lost because that tasks was marked as complete.
* Some to do items are never complete: Exercise, regular checkups, eating right, going to sleep on time. Your personal assistant would remind you about these things.
* Automatically breakdown to-dos into steps. You write down, "get coffee filters", your task assistant adds in "open Amazon.com, log in, search for coffee filters, hit buy now."
* Reminders and alerts and other ways of getting in your face is the principal 80% of tasks. Writing it down is simple and easy. Actually remembering, then doing the tasks suck.
* Done lists are great as well - don't just hide tasks once they're done, show a daily list of things accomplished. Get a seinfeldesque checkbox for completing all your tasks.
Although I would love a smarter shopping list that tracks my purchasing patterns and makes suggestions based on what it thinks I'm likely to need
There's also TaskPaper which is nice but only on Mac https://www.taskpaper.com/
But it fails one power of plain text rule - I can't copy and paste into and out of it. Sucks when I want to send snippets of my shopping list to my wife over sms.
I'm not immune from it. I'm making my third todo list app at the moment.
Maybe all the options out there highlight the fact that there's no perfect combination of features for everyone - you'll always find one feature in app X which is not in ap Y or available on platform Z. In my case, I wanted an auto-sorting todo list app on Windows Phone (Listage, in case anyone is interested - though admittedly I don't even use it myself anymore).
Very true—see: http://todomvc.com/
I agree, everyone has a slightly different style of working, myself included.
You can start from a simple todo list... but each task can have sub-tasks, dates, attachments, etc. Meaning that you can add hierarchy and additional information if you need it.
It also has mobile apps, at least for iOS and Android.
So for example your to dos show up in Apple Reminders and in BusyCal.
And of course in Outlook ;)
my main issue with todo lists was that I forget to look at them. Once I'm at my desk I get my head stuck in work and forget to call dave or email chris or whatever. So I built a screensaver, set to 1 minute delay, which displays my todo list. It simply reads a text file from dropbox with some UTf8 icons at the start of each line.
Every time I go for tea or take a toilet break its the first thing I see when I get back. I wish I'd done it years ago