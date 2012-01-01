Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Are you powerless? What would you switch to if you quit email?
1 point by toepitt 168 days ago
(some context: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14143669)

According to PG's 2012 essay, the way for email to be replaced is through a todo list used by powerful people. As if the powerless stand no chance to put a dent in email.

If you're powerless and are reading this, what would you switch to if you were to quit email?




Stop spamming this ridiculous question


Why is replacing email ridiculous?


1) Replacing email isn't ridiculous. Using "Are you powerless?" at the beginning is ridiculous. It's a weird misappropriation of what PG was talking about.

2) No one can quit email entirely as long as it's the way banks, insurance companies, employers, and relatives are messaging them.

3) If you mean "quit email" as in "stop using email for work," there are lots of people who have written about completely replacing work emails with Slack or other chat services. That was a hot topic a few years ago. I personally never use email for work except when contacting external people.

Regardless, stop spamming when you don't get a response.




