You shall judge by the code alone (ibiblio.org)
5 points by jessaustin 168 days ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite



Interesting comments there. I don't know much about this case, but Larry Garfield actually doesn't seem to have done anything much except hold unpopular opinions. I wonder how esr's ideology would cover a case like ReiserFS (a linux file system by a man who murdered his wife) or a much worse case.




