Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
You shall judge by the code alone
(
ibiblio.org
)
5 points
by
jessaustin
168 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
Safety1stClyde
168 days ago
Interesting comments there. I don't know much about this case, but Larry Garfield actually doesn't seem to have done anything much except hold unpopular opinions. I wonder how esr's ideology would cover a case like ReiserFS (a linux file system by a man who murdered his wife) or a much worse case.
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: