Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why, oh WHY, do those #? nutheads use vi? (viemu.com)
4 points by Ivoah 168 days ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite



They use it because Emacs takes as much as eight megabytes of memory (and is constantly swapping!) and also because vi is optimised for 300 baud terminals. If I ever have to use a computer with less than eight megabytes of memory via a 300 baud terminal, I will definitely switch to vi.




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: