Why, oh WHY, do those #? nutheads use vi?
viemu.com
4 points
by
Ivoah
168 days ago
1 comment
Safety1stClyde
168 days ago
They use it because Emacs takes as much as eight megabytes of memory (and is constantly swapping!) and also because vi is optimised for 300 baud terminals. If I ever have to use a computer with less than eight megabytes of memory via a 300 baud terminal, I will definitely switch to vi.
