CIA, FBI launch manhunt for leaker who gave top-secret documents to WikiLeaks (cbsnews.com)
25 points by Jerry2 168 days ago | 2 comments



Not just in "spy cases", but in all areas -- e.g. a missing "fugitive" the other week in a nearby state -- I read and hear about the incredible amounts of manpower (gender-neutral) and related resources being devoted to these "hunts."

And I can't help thinking, 'What if you (random gov. agency, or whatever -- and the politics behind it) put those resources into addressing the underlying problem?

In my neighboring state problem, several man-years of effort and wages -- including, I'm betting, a significant chunk of overtime wages -- went into tracking down one fellow who went off-grid and was found -- in a non-confrontational manner -- by a local farmer.

That would buy a lot of assistance and prevention programs. A lot of pro-active healthcare and remediation -- areas where a relatively little amount of money goes a long way.

In these "leak" cases, nobody seems to work up-front on systems design and mitigation. And, in my opinion and wish, full-book audit trails; I'm not particularly interested in controlling these leakers, but I would like an inviolable record of every use of these systems that also documents uses to circumvent citizens' rights and due process.


Think about what this does to the morale of the people left at the cia or the nsa working on software. You face an endless series of investigations about leaking stuff. It doesn't end even if you stop working there probably. That's one reason I have always hesitated about a government job, there's never an end to them bugging you. You work at Microsoft for a few years, you get a new job, no one comes to arrest you or sift through your possessions or surveils you online trying to see if you did something wrong. At least there's a lot less chance that mikeysoft would do that, compared to the govt.




