And I can't help thinking, 'What if you (random gov. agency, or whatever -- and the politics behind it) put those resources into addressing the underlying problem?
In my neighboring state problem, several man-years of effort and wages -- including, I'm betting, a significant chunk of overtime wages -- went into tracking down one fellow who went off-grid and was found -- in a non-confrontational manner -- by a local farmer.
That would buy a lot of assistance and prevention programs. A lot of pro-active healthcare and remediation -- areas where a relatively little amount of money goes a long way.
In these "leak" cases, nobody seems to work up-front on systems design and mitigation. And, in my opinion and wish, full-book audit trails; I'm not particularly interested in controlling these leakers, but I would like an inviolable record of every use of these systems that also documents uses to circumvent citizens' rights and due process.
