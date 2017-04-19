Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Bose accused of secretly sharing user listening habits
(
engadget.com
)
3 points
by
followben
168 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
followben
168 days ago
The article and the complaint itself are rather short on detail on exactly how they're tracking now playing info in a way that's personally identifiable (which the Connect app's Privacy Policy specifically says they don't do).
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: