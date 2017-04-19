Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Bose accused of secretly sharing user listening habits (engadget.com)
3 points by followben 168 days ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite



The article and the complaint itself are rather short on detail on exactly how they're tracking now playing info in a way that's personally identifiable (which the Connect app's Privacy Policy specifically says they don't do).




