The Fourteen Who Forgot (buzzfeed.com)
The Fourteen Who Forgot (buzzfeed.com)
12 points by Hooke 168 days ago | 2 comments



I'd suspect a TIA or small stroke can do this kind of damage, no need to involve any drugs other than Aspirin or NSAIDs... That said, opioids are likely to cause this as well, especially if a breathless spell is involved. Or as they mentioned, a contaminant.

Story driven writing for a mediocre story really.


Reminded me of a really interesting "empty nose syndrome" article from a couple months back.




