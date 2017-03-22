Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Law firm attempts class action against Tesla over self-driving claims (electrek.co)
I don't see this lawsuit going anywhere but it does make me wonder what all kind of lawsuit will new EVs have to face?

Following that line of though, what all types of "AI" will be sued? Bad tax return filed by watson to mis diagnoses.


I dont see it going anywhere either, you `generally` buy a tesla because a) your passionate for the (EV/green) cause and b) your probably rich already and the few thousand bucks you may get is loose change. I cant see many signing up.


And here it starts.

Those scumbags will pull the world backwards (in order to get themselves some easy money) causing over-defensive self-driving systems and millions of warnings, as the ones we see on some GPS software and that we have to acknowledge every time we turn on our car (they don't have a "Don't show again" feature).




