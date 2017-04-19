Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
In 2017, only 17% of startups have a female founder (techcrunch.com)
1 point by petergatsby 166 days ago | 1 comment



I apologize if this comes off as 'mansplaining', but I ask this with genuine curiosity:

Is the "only" a necessary qualifier in this? 17% is an impressive and laudable number; notwithstanding the plateau effect of recent years. Nearly a third of startup founders are women? That's a cool number I honestly would not have known about otherwise and to be genuine, never really even gave thought about.




