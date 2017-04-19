Is the "only" a necessary qualifier in this? 17% is an impressive and laudable number; notwithstanding the plateau effect of recent years. Nearly a third of startup founders are women? That's a cool number I honestly would not have known about otherwise and to be genuine, never really even gave thought about.
Is the "only" a necessary qualifier in this? 17% is an impressive and laudable number; notwithstanding the plateau effect of recent years. Nearly a third of startup founders are women? That's a cool number I honestly would not have known about otherwise and to be genuine, never really even gave thought about.