Baidu Will Release a Free Operating System for Self-Driving Cars
technologyreview.com
2 points by
by
ptrptr
167 days ago
1 comment
favorite
WheelsAtLarge
167 days ago
This will be the equivalent of Android on phones. Anyone trying to find a profitable business model with auto pilot software will get crushed since Baidu does not have to make a profit on the auto OS. Smart. My question is: what kind of apps will there be?
