Ask HN: What's the most comfortable bed you've ever slept on?

I'm in the market for a new mattress and I'm finding that nearly all online reviews are fake (it's seriously depressing). I figured I'd try HN and make a thread that everyone can refer to next time they need a mattress. So far I've tried both a Casper and a Nest Alexander Hybrid Medium. The Casper was just ok comfort-wise, but slept hot to the point that I would wake up covered in sweat. I currently have the Nest and while it does sleep cooler, I wake up every morning with a backache. I noticed when traveling through Italy and Portugal that the mattresses I slept on were extremely comfortable. I slept so well. I can't seem to find this type of mattress in the US: thin, foam (I think?), and firm yet pressure-relieving. Does anyone know what I'm talking about? What's the most comfortable mattress you've slept on?