|Ask HN: What's the most comfortable bed you've ever slept on?
19 points by whitepoplar 166 days ago
|I'm in the market for a new mattress and I'm finding that nearly all online reviews are fake (it's seriously depressing). I figured I'd try HN and make a thread that everyone can refer to next time they need a mattress.
So far I've tried both a Casper and a Nest Alexander Hybrid Medium. The Casper was just ok comfort-wise, but slept hot to the point that I would wake up covered in sweat. I currently have the Nest and while it does sleep cooler, I wake up every morning with a backache.
I noticed when traveling through Italy and Portugal that the mattresses I slept on were extremely comfortable. I slept so well. I can't seem to find this type of mattress in the US: thin, foam (I think?), and firm yet pressure-relieving. Does anyone know what I'm talking about?
What's the most comfortable mattress you've slept on?
There's an old-school outfit in NYC called Dixie Foam[1] that sells amazing firm latex mattresses and toppers. (They also sell less expensive polyurethane mattresses, which have a slightly different feel, and are warmer, but come in both softer and even firmer modes. You might combine a poly mattress with a latex topper.)
And I really like the latex foam pillows from Talatech/Latex International, which I could only find online at one place[2].
[1] https://dixiefoam.com [2] http://www.sleeplikeabear.com