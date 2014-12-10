But seriously - it's a really good idea - make something of it before you get Zucked.
You could charge $5 if you said it was for contacts, and networking. Or $20/mo if you said it was for sales.
However, that shouldn't prevent you from adding those other features. Especially auto-capture is key rather than logging.
Maybe it could have an option to also remind you when it was someone's birthday.
So many people spend a lot of time trying to maintain a lot of light friendships that they get sidetracked from really meaningful ones.
They'll attend their friends' events to show their face but they're hardly there because they have 3 other events they feel they need to show their face at for 30 minutes each. Thanks so much for your meaningful attendance...
“If you accept a dinner invitation, you have a moral obligation to be amusing.” - Wallis, Duchess of Windsor (1896-1986)
If you can't be amusing - don't show up.
Apart from my personal view on the concept - this application is probably better suited for biz dev.
Completely agree. It's an easy trap to fall into because you need time to put these relationships in perspective.
Tangentially related:
I think it depends on one's personality. I wrote the app because I needed something like this myself. There are many friends that I love to meet but I don't because of poor time management on my side and/or bad memory. The app is meant to help in such cases.
Though really, maybe that's just being in my thirties.
I think if the app caught on it could potentially be a platform for more. Like, "Too many neglected friends? Time for a party."
It would be cool if this integrated with social media platforms automatically to figure out when we communicated with someone via text/email/facebook message.
Also, I would have probably liked this more if it was an app, though I know not everyone will agree with that.
EDIT: Seems like Chrome is not there yet. Maybe in the future...
Not sure about the experience from a mobile, so take it with a grain of salt. I tried this with Firefox on Desktop.
When adding a new friend, there is a feld labled "Name" (in grey). I somehow assumed that clicking "Name" focuses the name field. I actually went back and forth because I thought it is a bug. Some sites use pre-fill text-fields with the label (this is bad and should be avoided, because the label is no longer visible once you have filled in something). I guess I got accustumed to this anti-pattern or it is because there is no visual distinction between the label and the actual text field until you actually start filling in something.
I honestly thought this was a parody app as a social experiment performance art to highlight social media behaviour. Sorry, love the design and execution, but product has zero intrinsic value.
If you are young this might not be obvious but as you get older there is nothing more certain.
Friends who you do not make the effort to see in person do not remain friends.
Staying in personal contact does not happen without action.
Facebook/text messaging alone does not count as being in contact.
Men in particular have a tendency to not maintain their friendships and many end up old and friendless.
Isn't it the thought that counts, though? Seems very shallow to maintain a "friendship" using an app.
It's weird the things that we're automating away.
Also, when you work 60+ hours a week, have a kid, have a partner with whom to maintain a relationship, and spend an astonishing amount of time on chores, it's not shallow to just get distracted. For what it's worth, people remember, I think, just not as often as they'd like.
Perhaps it is something best kept as a one sided thing though where only the organiser knows that they are being systematic about maintaining their friendships.
Even for acquaintances I see it happening. My work has two offices. Someone I spoke to a lot on Slack moved to the other office and I realized today we haven't spoken in 3 weeks. Our Slack conversations were jumpstarted by things we experienced in the flesh and they we kvetched about it all day.
3, 6, or even 12 months can easily slip by between seeing some of my best friends who live in the same region. while i'm an introvert, i deeply value the time I spend with my friends. i put a good amount of energy into balancing work and family, with whatever is leftover usually being "me time" (reading, learning, building). I try and weave "friend time" into one of the former, but it usually takes more conscious effort than i can spare.
I personally would feel like it cheapens the interaction if it was initiated solely on the fact that my friend set a reminder. I'm sure not everyone thinks that way, but why not ask?
There's a lot of missing features:
* Change friend name
* Add notes
* Remove friend
* Import friends (they are already on my facebook, so why not)
* Send message (can open a messenger link, for example)
You can actually remove a friend - just slide the list to the left.
