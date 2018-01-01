Feature flagging/toggling is a method by which developers wrap a new feature in a conditional to gain more control over its release. By wrapping a feature with a toggle, it’s possible to isolate its effect on the system and to turn that toggle on or off independent from a deployment. This effectively separates feature rollout from code deployment. Feature toggling is a core component of continuous delivery that empowers software organizations to release quickly and reliably.
