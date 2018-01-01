Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Featureflags.io – microsite for feature flag best practices, libraries (featureflags.io)
I'm Justin and I work at LaunchDarkly. We built this microsite to collect content on feature flagging best practices and put it into one place. We also have suggestions for feature flag implementation, SDKs, open-source libraries. Whether you are looking to build from an open source library or buy a solution, it is important to understand the fundamentals of feature flag-driven development. We're also looking for any feedback about other best practices/guides/tutorials around feature flagging that we can include in the future. We welcome contributions to the microsite on GitHub: https://github.com/launchdarkly/featureflags.

Feature flagging/toggling is a method by which developers wrap a new feature in a conditional to gain more control over its release. By wrapping a feature with a toggle, it’s possible to isolate its effect on the system and to turn that toggle on or off independent from a deployment. This effectively separates feature rollout from code deployment. Feature toggling is a core component of continuous delivery that empowers software organizations to release quickly and reliably.




