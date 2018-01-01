Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Searching for web innovation in rural America (malheurenterprise.com)
2 points by davidw 162 days ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite



Malheur County, Oregon has a population of about 30K people in 25,610 km2. It is very rural but still needs good journalism about local events and politics.




Applications are open for YC Winter 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: