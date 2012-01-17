Hacker News
The power of two random choices
(
brooker.co.za
)
2 points
by
plandis
162 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
plandis
162 days ago
Thought people might find the pick-2 idea here [1] interesting enough to read about in other situations (such as load balancing)
[1]
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14147226
