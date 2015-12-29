https://www.browserling.com/firefox/53/news.ycombinator.com
I've a bunch of VMs available for free testing. If there are too many people wanting to try it, then you'll have to wait in a queue for a few minutes.
https://portableapps.com/apps/internet/firefox_portable
In addition to the stable channel, you can grab beta, dev, nightly, and esr and automatically update them within the PortableApps.com Platform. We also have all old major versions of it available on our SourceForge project. They're all free and fully open source.
https://lol768.com/i/pP.4G.Rb.t7.US.8b.u8.gI
If the system only supports one or the other, the installer should be able to work that out. If it supports both, the installer should at least give some hints as to what the tradeoffs are.
[1] https://blogs.msdn.microsoft.com/ricom/2015/12/29/revisiting...
[2] https://blogs.msdn.microsoft.com/ricom/2016/01/04/64-bit-vis...
What's the default if you don't select "Advanced Options", btw?
The tracking bug for making 64-bit the default is https://bugzil.la/1340936
Everytime Firefox releases something I am reminded of this:
https://xkcd.com/619/
Go to about:config and set: layers.acceleration.force-enabled to true.
BUG REPORT: https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=594876
Video is always decoded on CPU on Linux. Always. Eating, at 4K, around 5-10% on an i7-6700.
On a smaller laptop, this can eat an entire core, and make the browser close to unusable.
The entire Linux graphics stack is fragmented and makes things worse for both users and developers.
Its just plain slower code for whatever reason
(And no, it's not a plugin that's causing the problem)
Google's wasting a lot of battery life by pushing VP9 onto everyone.
It's true that Chrome/Chromium don't support it. [0]
Linux itself certainly supports it [1], and at least Mozilla have some progress towards it happening [2][3][4], if slow progress.
However, we used to have hardware video decoding via gstreamer and VLC within Firefox as plugins, using VAAPI and NPAPI, so it's still possible to get working today.
[0] https://bugs.chromium.org/p/chromium/issues/detail?id=463440
[1] https://wiki.archlinux.org/index.php/Hardware_video_accelera...
[2] https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=563206
[3] https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1210729
[4] https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1210726
Media playback on new tabs is blocked until the tab is visible
The storage.sync API allows add-ons to
save user preferences to Firefox Sync,
where it can be shared and synchronized
between devices.
But yes, adding storage.sync will help a lot.
[1]: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/Add-ons/WebExtensions/Br...
For debugging development purposes I am keeping a version now for older dev plugins that never got a proper replacement, and aren't compatible with the newer API and newer will be (because the API is so much less powerful, good for noobs / bad for power user).
And I can't wait until Servo gets more stable and feature complete. I am thinking about a Vivaldi browser like HTML5 based UI based on Servo web engine, instead of blink - that would be the ideal next-gen Firefox reboot! (Firefox/Firebird/forgotthename was initially a leaner fork of the "bloated" MozillaSuite, in the meantime Firefox got so much more bloated than the still maintained MozillaSuite (now called SeaMonkey, based on recent gecko engine)).
Parts of Servo are being migrated to Firefox. IIRC, Quantum Compositor, mentioned in the blog post, is one of them - you can start using it today!
http://jensimmons.com/post/jan-4-2017/replacing-jet-engine-w...
> The goal of the Quantum Render project is to take the WebRender compositor in Servo and embed it in Firefox
https://wiki.mozilla.org/Platform/GFX/Quantum_Render
"Quantum has a number of components, including several adopted from the Servo project."
https://medium.com/mozilla-tech/a-quantum-leap-for-the-web-a...
On the other hand, it's not moving absurdly fast and breaking things as a matter of policy like recent Firefox is.
With sensible browsing habits and a very conservative use of js, I'm confident enough, day to day.
You can use Containers in Nightly or via the Containers Testpilot experiment here: https://testpilot.firefox.com/.
disclaimer: I work for Mozilla
- it seems to be missing features when running with Tab Tree
- the ux of Mozilla vertical tabs experiment is weird and IMO bad. And I rarely complain about UX. The problem is: the tab bar goes up on the side of the awesomebar and slides it back and forth as the tab panel expands and goes back.
I have reported this but so far nobody seems to care.
Another small thing: I more or less love Firefox in general <3
Yeah this seems really whack. I like what Safari did: they have a left sidebar with several tabs (favorites, reading lists, shared links). Having these independent sliding spaces overloaded in the same area is clumsy.
The problem though is there is UI hierarchy between tabs and something in the sidebar like bookmarks. I can't think of a good way to place these relative to each other to impart that relationship, which is probably why they are independent for now. Hopefully they do something about that though.
This might not be perfect for what I know but at least it doesn't move the majority of the browser controls around.
https://github.com/mozilla/testpilot-containers/issues
There's a "pin" button there that keeps it open. I know, this doesn't fix your problem, but I and everyone I've seen using it uses the pin button, and IMO it's a much better experience :) I've noticed that on most high-end laptops websites have way too much blank space on the side margins so pinning a useful tab bar in that space works fine.
I'm guessing that Chrome might not want to make such a powerful pro-privacy feature available to the masses, so this could be a good way for Firefox to distinguish itself.
(a) read QT_SCREEN_SCALE_FACTORS to do per-screen dpi scaling on Linux? Currently there's an old-style extension to read this, and scale the browser accordingly, but with WebExtension only, I'd be stuck with a browser that's always the wrong scale.
(b) support hardware video decoding on Linux? Currently I use a plugin to force Firefox to use VLC to handle HTML5 video, wherever possible, so I can get fluent video - with WebExtension, this won't be possible, and CPU-decoding of HTML5 video eats over 5-10% of CPU even on an i7-6700 with a 4K video. On laptops, it's almost unusable.
(c) How long do you expect it to take until we can customize the entire browser chrome with HTML, CSS and JS again? XUL will be gone, but with Browser.html, and competing browsers such as Vivaldi, these things are possible easily. As we're already on that topic...
(d) as you don't seem to be willing to implement Tab Previews in the browser itself, when can we expect a WebExtension API to do so ourselves? In old-style extensions it is possible, but this breaks with WebExtension.
https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/profilist/
https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/profile-butto...
https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/profileswitch...
...and now begins the indeterminate wait for Edge and Safari :)
Many bloated png can now retire.
Spoiler: it isn't.
This bug (and many others similar to it) are one of the main reasons I dislike using Firefox. It just feels out of place on macOS. I'm fine with non-native UI elements as long as they're not elements as fundamental as the select dropdown and the right-click menu.
Edit: Turns out this bug has been fixed, but only if you have Electrolysis [1] enabled [2].
[0] https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=402625
[1] https://wiki.mozilla.org/Electrolysis
[2] https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=402625#c32
The fact that this one then acknowledges that the bug is actually fixed if you use the browser in the recommended mode gives it extra points.
Furthermore, I never said "the entire project is shit". Firefox is a great piece of software, but I don't use it personally because of the issue I mentioned, among other issues in the same category (like the right-click menu looking different compared to other right-click menus, or not integrating with the macOS spell-check system).
Electrolysis isn't enabled by default
You can go to about:support to see if multiprocess is truly enabled. If not, go to about:addons and start disabling extensions until it does work.
This seems to be the case because I downloaded Firefox 53 for the first time on my new MacBook Pro and e10s wasn't enabled. I had to go to about:config and enable it manually.
Firefox 54 has e10s-multi, with multiple web content processes.
If you go to about:support in your Firefox 53, the "Multiprocess Windows" item in the first section ("Application Basics") should tell you why e10s is disabled for you, if it's disabled.
Edit: Ah, so this is weird. It looks like e10s isn't enabled when you first run Firefox. You need to quit, and then relaunch. On the second launch e10s is then enabled. This explains why I thought it was disabled by default (since it was my first time running Firefox on this machine).
[0] https://gist.github.com/dstaley/b17ce52947cf520ca793d545daee...
I can't tell from over here what preferences you changed and in what order and when. You said "I had to go to about:config and enable it manually"... did you restart after that? e10s pref changes require a restart to take effect. What was the state of the preferences before you did that, if you remember?
In any case, glad to hear it's working for you now.
https://wiki.mozilla.org/Electrolysis#Schedule_and_Status
Considering stuff like Electron and co, that's not an unusual request.
I'd say the real way to look native in firefox involves XUL, even if it is getting removed.
Either you can build something looking native in the web languages, or Electron and co habe failed already.
