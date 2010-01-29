Skipping around on this site is a delight for me. We discovered so many of these tactics in our many hours of play, but we didn't have names for them beyond "fork" and "pin." Now I suddenly find I have a vocabulary for describing these tactics and situations to my kids when they get older. I can't wait to show them the "Back Rank Mate" with just a king and rook left on the board.
One thing I don't love about chess is how eager everyone seems to be to apply concepts and principles from chess to non-chess situations, implying that an understanding of these principles within the game will provide a better understanding of their analogous situations outside of chess.
People tend to claim that being good at chess will make you good at other things too, but I've always found that being good at chess makes you... good at chess, and that's about it.
Edit: My favorite article on chess is from an 1859 Scientific American, and can be found here: https://books.google.com/books?id=90hGAQAAIAAJ&pg=PA9&dq=%22...
An excerpt:
> ...chess is a mere amusement of a very inferior character, which robs the mind of valuable time that might be devoted to nobler acquirements, while at the same time it affords no benefit whatsoever to the body.
Oh, if they knew the kinds of things we spent our time on now...
In my "career" of chess, I still learn things after 12 years. This year my focus is to not downtalk myself before a game against a strong opponent. It is part of my personality to do that. I also do that in more common situations. Chess just provides a way to battle your own shortcomings and improve yourself.
Other things I learn by playing chess... Always play till the end, untill there are no more chances. Only then give up. I learned to lose better, and am still learning that. The less I am afraid of losing, the more freeflowing my gameplay is. I learned to find my way better in chaotic situations and I actually love them. I like to find the moves and game-style that gives a bit of bewonderment and inspiration.
And yes, you can learn something everywhere. You just have to pick your battles and where to fight/play them. Chess fits my personality, it does a lot to me.
Fun fact: The author is the dean of the University of Texas School of Law - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ward_Farnsworth
IMHO, his chess writing reminds me a lot of pg's writings on startup and tech (and I could only imagine how lucid his legal writings would be)
If you are looking for the deadtree version of this - it's available as a two-part book series on Amazon titled 'Predator At The Chessboard' - https://www.amazon.com/Predator-At-Chessboard-Field-Tactics/...
From the site:
> "Book versions of this site are available: over 700 pages in total in a two-volume set. Here are links to book one and book two. You can check out other books by the author about language here, metaphor here, and law here and here."
Ordered his first chess book. Just yesterday I was thinking how I would like a version of "The Impostor's Handbook", but for chess. This seems to fit the bill.
Has a step by step tutorial from scratch, videos and interactive exercises.
I have little interest in actually playing chess - I far prefer games with hidden information, some luck and the ability for the rules of the game themselves to be changed - but as someone who loves games in general, this is exactly what I've been looking for to understand chess theory.
It's basically all the interesting bits of chess, without the stuff that demands memorization of opening moves or that can be otherwise handled better by a computer than a human.
Fischer Random Chess, Antichess, Atomic Chess and Crazyhouse are some of the most popular.
Lessons In The Fundamentals Of Go is probably worth reading when you reach your first "plateau" (stop improving despite regular play and problems).
