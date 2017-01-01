Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
There's a dark secret at the heart of artificial intelligence (businessinsider.com)
3 points by sushobhan 160 days ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite



> There's a dark secret at the heart of artificial intelligence: no one really understands how it works

As opposed, of course, to human intelligence, which obviously we understand completely.


We some of the tools we have for working with human intelligence like persuasions based on empathy and negotiations based on aligned interests and convincings based on ordinary facts about the world. A human intelligence can recognize the error of its ways.




Applications are open for YC Winter 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: