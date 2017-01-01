Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
There's a dark secret at the heart of artificial intelligence
(
businessinsider.com
)
3 points
by
sushobhan
160 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
CarolineW
160 days ago
>
There's a dark secret at the heart of artificial intelligence: no one really understands how it works
As opposed, of course, to human intelligence, which obviously we understand completely.
brudgers
160 days ago
We some of the tools we have for working with human intelligence like persuasions based on empathy and negotiations based on aligned interests and convincings based on ordinary facts about the world. A human intelligence can recognize the error of its ways.
Applications are open for YC Winter 2018
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
As opposed, of course, to human intelligence, which obviously we understand completely.