I don't believe them.
1. How does "reversible" here apply to encryption algorithms? In a sense the encryption key is forgotten, but with enough computing power it can be derived from the output (at least for certain encryption methods). So, in a sense no information is lost.
2. If two separate computers perform the same reversible operation, but one in reverse, are the two computers (if considered as one system) consuming no energy? Or must the operations be performed on the same computer sequentially?
If the system of two computers is valid, then does that mean that somehow certain operations / calculations produce energy and others consume it?
I realize both these questions are somewhat nonsensical, so I clearly am missing something fundamental about this theory.
It's also important to note that the fact that you are doing calculations isn't the direct cause of energy consumption. Landhauer's principle is a consequence of the second law of thermodynamics, which mandates certain heat losses in certain situations but doesn't tell you anything about how they happen. The question of what actually causes the second law of thermodynamics to hold at the level of fundamental interactions is called Loschmidt's paradox, and there's not really a consensus as to whether we have an answer.
I think it's worse than this. You need the intermediate steps as well. So, for every and/or type calculation which looks like multiple inputs one output, you need to keep all the input bits.
Feynman has an interesting chapter on this in his lectures on computation, including a cool billiard ball computer (a la Ed Fredkin I think).
Every time a bit of information is erased, a certain amount of energy must be dissipated as heat. A reversible computer doesn't (have to) erase information.
Reversible computing is energy-aware computing taken to its logical extreme.
What I don't understand is what kind of applications this could actually be used for. Given the (by-design) limitations of such a system, how would it be actually usable? What real-world scenarios would want this and be able to utilize it?
A quantum circuit is analogous to an idealized digital one, in that it is composed of gates with (possibly multiple) inputs and outputs, hooked together by "wires" that "carry" quantum states. However the gates aren't able to perform arbitrary operations; they can only multiply the inputs by unitary matrices to produce the outputs. These kind of matrices are always invertible, so none of the gates can "lose" any information the way some digital gates do. You also can't hook one output to multiple inputs, though you can ignore an output if you want.
However if you want to do some sort of computation whose output makes it into your brain (or a classical computer) you need to measure one or more of the output states. With digital circuits this is trivial; with quantum circuits you have to decide how you want to make the measurement (essentially along what "axis" between zero and one), and the output is in general probabilistic based on the angle between the measurement axis and the actual value. You also only get to do one measurement per output per instance of computation; the original output state will be replaced by the measured value which will usually not be the original output state, and all the intermediate states will already be consumed by the computation itself.
This is why most quantum algorithms are probabilistic. Shor's algorithm (the RSA breaking one) can actually fail even with an ideal quantum computer. However the likelihood of failure is small enough that running the computation a few times is enough to get the right answer with high probability (and it's easy to check if the output is right).
You could take any computable function that takes in N bits, apply it to a superposition of all 2^N possible inputs (encoded as N qubits) with about the same level of effort it takes to apply it to only one classical input. However there's no measurement which can recover the 2^N different outputs in one shot, or find the input associated with a specific output value. Most of the ingenuity in designing quantum algorithms comes in smuggling data out of quantum states by cleverly causing interference to push the possible output values into alignment with your measurement axis.
But what happens to the outputs you don't need? They do need to go somehere. A reversible circuit ends up having a lot of unused outputs which need to be erased if the circuit is to be reused. In essence, we have traded a heatsink for a bitsink, but they are essentially the same thing.
I don't see reversible computing as categorically different from regular computing. It's regular computing, with careful and detailed heat management.
So, we are just pushing our 0s and 1s around, instead of permanently destroying and re-creating them. As reversible logic is as universal as, say, NAND logic - wouldn't it be possible to sort the unused output bits of any gates into two pools for 0s and 1s [1] and use these pools for any constant inputs that are needed in the logic? So that we would only have to "create" any new 0s and 1s when one of these two pools runs dry?
[1] E.g. a sorting buffer with 0s at one end and 1s at the other. Or does sorting necessarily mean we are sorting unknown bits at the cost of mixing known bits (constant gate inputs)?
I don't see how it would help anyway, but maybe I'm misunderstanding your suggestion. The state of these unwanted outputs needs to be kept around, if you know they will be 0 or 1 then the state is already implicit in the machine and the output isn't actually necessary.
The entropy of a sorted list of bit is O(log(n)) while the entropy of the unsorted bits is O(n).
"sorting is not reversible"/"you can't know [the original order]"/"sorting loses information"
These replies are have two problems in common:
1. They are wrong in the context of reversible gates, because (as I have hinted in my comment) when you sort bits using a normal reversible gate, then the original order of the bits will be encoded in the unused gate outputs. No information is lost, that's why we call these gates reversible in the first place.
2. The heart of my speculation lies in the question if a special irreversible circuit could be integrated into a reversible CPU, which moves bits into order without unnecessarily grounding charges. The more I think about it, the more I tend to think it could.
Edit: To make a clearer point on where I'm coming from here: I view reversibility not as a goal in itself, but a tool to use to get ultra low power compute capabilities. To achieve this, the unused output charges need to be recycled into the system. If you solve that problem, you have achieved the goal.
To my understanding you just need energy to set the inputs, give it a little push and everything else runs on its own (forwards and backwards).
At an imaginary hand waving level imagine the complete state of a cpu as passing charged capacitors around and occasionally charging new ones or discharging some. This is not all that far off of how they work...
If you want to count to 7 reversibly there's an easy way involving hitting a 7 bit shift register, 7 times. In theory there's no reason to drain any capacitors per op or per the entire system, that same unit of charge just meanders down the line. Like a CCD sensor or old fashioned bubble memory kinda. The way chips are designed today that doesn't work, but insert a lot of kinda sorta in theory it could be done.
On the other hand if you want to count to 7 using three full binary adders you're going to run into scenarios where two bits enter an adder (say, 001+001) and one bit leaves (result of 010), so at least one capacitors worth of charge got turned to heat. And that charging and discharging is basically wasting battery power for no good reason. And its not a lot of power for one capacitor, but you toggle a flip flop a couple billion times a second and then not-much adds up over time to a pretty hot CPU.
This paper goes long about how you can irreversibly initialize such a computer, run it, and then irreversibly read its results, and how much power you can save doing that.
In practice the computers people could build were always slow and inefficient, nothing comparable to the computers we are used to have (not even to the usual microcontrollers).
An irreversible operation is anything that maps many (possible) states to the same state. Setting a bit to zero is irreversible (because it destroys the information about what bit was there previously). An AND gate is irreversible (because both TF and FT map to F). A NOT gate is reversible (because you can infer the input from the output.)
There are universal reversible gates (Toffoli and Fredkin gates are examples, but there are many others), so you can (theoretically) build a (usable) computer whose logical operations are completely reversible.
Does it imply the computer would not give off heat? Or that a significant amount of the heat generated by a computer is due to information loss?
It does, and there is a very strong (but not universally accepted) case that they are the same thing: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Entropy_in_thermodynamics_and_...
Great lay article about it: http://lesswrong.com/lw/o5/the_second_law_of_thermodynamics_...
(Side note: I've long thought you can derive Carnot efficiency based on information-theoretic arguments about the information contained in knowing only the temperature difference between a heat source and a sink.)
>Does it imply the computer would not give off heat? Or that a significant amount of the heat generated by a computer is due to information loss?
Basically, yes. You can't avoid the heat emission from setting a 0 to a 1 on that computer's storage medium, but you would avoid the loss from any of the intermediate computations that typically make CPUs so hot.
Wouldn't a reversible computer that executes need to take up an exponentially large amount of physical space as it executes?
That might work for small problems but it doesn't seem like it would scale. Or rather, it would scale to fill the known universe.
Sorry I haven't really dug into the attached articles yet, but I will.
The implication goes the other way: if the computer does not give off heat, it must be reversible.
But I just meant that while it's easy to make a reversible circuit, no tech we have today can make it as energy efficient as might be theoretically possible.
Think about pumping water up a hill: we have to spend energy to move it up; but it's reversible: by moving the water back down we receive energy (e.g. hydroelectric). This isn't completely reversible, since we lose a lot of energy to friction and turbulence that we can't get back. Some microscopic systems don't have such losses, e.g. gas molecules will bounce around without losing energy (gases don't spontaneously cool down). Could we use such microscopic systems to implement a computer?
From the computational side, the only logical operation which is irreversible is discarding information, e.g. overwriting some stored value with a different value. As long as we have the same amount of information out as we put in, we can run a computation in reverse: calculating the input, given the output.
Most computations take a big bunch of data as input, and produce some small output (e.g. averaging a single field from a list of records). This clearly throws away information. We can adjust this calculation to be reversible, by outputting the value we want (e.g. that average) as well as a bunch of extra "junk", which encodes all of the input data that we didn't use. Given a pair of an average and some "junk", we can compute the input which gave rise to that pair.
So why do this? If our computation is reversible, we can run our computer forwards, copy out the portion of the result we care about to somewhere else, then run the computer backwards to get it back to the state it started in. This way, we've performed our computation without using up any energy. There may be a slight loss outside the computer, if we store that result by overwriting some previous value in an irreversible way; but even this energy cost depends only on the size of the value we're copying out. We can perform an arbitrarily large amount of computation, e.g. a lengthy brute force search, and as long as the portion of the output we care about (i.e. not the "junk") is small, say a single integer, we can recover almost all of the energy used by that computation.
In something like an AND gate, you can't do that. I output 0...what were the two inputs? {0,0}, {0,1}, or {1,0}? And electrically, in 3/4 of the cases, you've got an input being sent to ground, using the electricity when you discard the bit of information.
That's under the (necessary) assumption that you don't even try to avoid erasure operations that need for their own sake rather than as an intermediate step.
