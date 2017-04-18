[1] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14144193
The number of hours I've spent fighting the Zerg, the screams and shouts of my friends from the other room and the subsequent conversations after the game ended...
"If I'd brought some lurkers over there... " or "There was no way your hydras could break through my siege tanks".
I still play it today from time to time - against the brilliant AI - which is still very very good and can kick your ass. Unless you have Battlecruisers. Nothing gives you as much confidence as 24 Level 3 Battlecruisers going out for a walk on the map :).
Somehow this game reminds me of those years - when I was younger and free.. Friends, girlfriends, LAN parties... Starcraft was part of our subculture back then.
Starcraft is a masterpiece and will remain so for many years to come.
All of those would become completely uncontrollable if open sourced.
[1] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14144193