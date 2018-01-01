Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
JQuery's John Resig is self publishing a book on GraphQL (twitter.com)
3 points by rmason 160 days ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite



Here's the tweet where he said he was going ahead after over a 1000 responses:

https://twitter.com/jeresig/status/854458060810702849




