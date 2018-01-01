Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
YC S17
4 points by Ashu_14 160 days ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
Did anyone received emails for S17 batch last night?



I got my second rejection letter for backit.com about 2 hours ago. Obviously rejection stings, but it is still cool to think that something i wrote was read by Paul or Sam. Still going to push forward.




Applications are open for YC Winter 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: