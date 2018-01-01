Hacker News
Ashu_14
160 days ago
Did anyone received emails for S17 batch last night?
brittonmathews
160 days ago
I got my second rejection letter for backit.com about 2 hours ago. Obviously rejection stings, but it is still cool to think that something i wrote was read by Paul or Sam. Still going to push forward.
