|
|Ask HN: Why so few front end positions?
|
6 points by phyller 160 days ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
|It seems like there are very few job postings for exclusive front end development positions. Many postings are for back end or full stack developers. Is the market saturated with front end developers, or do managers just not want front end developers, or am I looking in the wrong places?
I work exclusively as a front end developer on a large web app. It is very technically challenging. Our team has been growing but every dev that we have added has needed to be trained basically from scratch for front end work. Even supposedly full stack staff engineers with a decade of experience. A pure front end dev is literally 10x more efficient, and the technologies we use these days are just as complex as back end tech (if not more complex, and not saying that is a good thing). Are front end devs not valued, or not needed?
Until recently you needed a decent amount of artistic skills to style a website and make it look nice. This is where front end work was important. Now we have many standard toolkit UI libraries to choose from like bootstrap, foundation, electron etc...
It's taken a lot of the artistic side out of making websites, but websites are more like programs now and economics dictate that function is more important than looking cool.
However, since the web also replaced advertising, companies have totally split their sites between WebApp and advertising site now. The frontend dev is still in demand for the advertising side where a unique look is important. These jobs are mostly WordPress.
The front and back end dev jobs will continue to merge as the frameworks get better and the chasm between WebApp and website grows. Front end has become a designer job for advertising platform sites, that's why more and more jobs are "full stack". I doubt your assertion that front end devs are more productive, especially because the technologies being used there now are so similar to back end work. For anyone using Node they're the same.