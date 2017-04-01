I hope they enjoy fracturing the community. Luckily for the rest of us, LXC containers are built into the Linux kernel and Docker is just a layer on top of it. If things get too bad it shouldn't be too hard to switch to another container manager.
Sometimes, projects need to leave things that are working alone instead of churn-for-churns' sake.
This move needs more substantive explanation than "we're renaming and duplicating projects, creating the Paradox of Choice." It's already open source.
Plus, being too open, other companies can just come in like with W3 and drive features and complexity that aren't always positive.
Next, one Tragedy of the Commons problem with Android is companies aren't motivated to invest significantly into making the overall platform better because it helps the competition. Sure some
do, but they usually make their fork of it slick and shiny on the outside but the upstream/inside doesn't always get the same love.
Finally, a poor execution of an open platform makes the whole platform look bad to customers.
It's not the end of the world if docker pivots oddly but I hope it goes well.
