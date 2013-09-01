Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
GarageBand, iMovie, and iWork apps are now completely free (theverge.com)
28 points by smpetrey 160 days ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite



We've probably hit the point where the vast majority of devices that can run the current versions of these would be eligible for free anyway. It was about 4 years ago when they declared that all device purchasers got them for free.

My guess is that the accounting to determine whether you have to pay started to cost more than they could make.


Free of what?


with purchase of new...device


Did even read the article?

> Apple’s Eddy Cue at a 2013 event. Previously, these apps were only “free” with a recent Apple hardware purchase.

> Owners of older hardware who wanted to install the apps had to pay for them.

> In late 2013, Apple began offering the software for free to anyone that purchased a new Apple device — either a Mac or iPhone / iPad — on or after September 1st, 2013.

> Apple is making its GarageBand, iMovie, and iWork (Pages, Keynote, and Numbers) apps totally free for all Mac OS and iOS customers as of today.




Applications are open for YC Winter 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: