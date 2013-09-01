My guess is that the accounting to determine whether you have to pay started to cost more than they could make.
> Apple’s Eddy Cue at a 2013 event. Previously, these apps were only “free” with a recent Apple hardware purchase.
> Owners of older hardware who wanted to install the apps had to pay for them.
> In late 2013, Apple began offering the software for free to anyone that purchased a new Apple device — either a Mac or iPhone / iPad — on or after September 1st, 2013.
> Apple is making its GarageBand, iMovie, and iWork (Pages, Keynote, and Numbers) apps totally free for all Mac OS and iOS customers as of today.
My guess is that the accounting to determine whether you have to pay started to cost more than they could make.