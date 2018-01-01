|
|Ask HN: Rejected by HN? Did anybody even view your video?
2 points by pedalpete 160 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite
|I've just received the rejection letter, and looking at the stats in youtube, nobody in the US has ever viewed my video, and one person in France viewed it for 3 seconds.
Anybody else seeing similar stats? Do you think you even got a fair shake?
As a start-up nearing 40k dedicated users, growing 20% WoW, I find this quite surprising.
I know this isn't the end, but I'm wondering if anybody else has experienced the same.
Thoughts?
