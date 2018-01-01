Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Rejected by HN? Did anybody even view your video?
2 points by pedalpete 160 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite
I've just received the rejection letter, and looking at the stats in youtube, nobody in the US has ever viewed my video, and one person in France viewed it for 3 seconds.

Anybody else seeing similar stats? Do you think you even got a fair shake?

As a start-up nearing 40k dedicated users, growing 20% WoW, I find this quite surprising.

I know this isn't the end, but I'm wondering if anybody else has experienced the same.

Thoughts?




Applications are open for YC Winter 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: